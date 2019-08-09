DENHAM SPRINGS – An overturned cement truck is blocking Magnolia Beach Road (La. 64) on Friday in both directions, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Magnolia Beach Road is closed from Greenwell Springs Road (La. 37) to Thunderbird Beach Road (La. 1019), the DOTD bulletin said.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, as a time of reopening is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.