WALKER -- An overturned 18-wheeler has blocked a portion of Hwy. 447 near the roundabout south of Interstate 12, the Walker Police Department (WPD) announced.
WPD said clean-up crews are on the scene trying to “upright and remove” the overturned garbage truck that flipped on its side sometime Friday morning. It is currently blocking the eastbound exit ramp onto I-12 near the Walker South Road roundabout.
Crews estimate the work to be completed by 11:15 a.m., WPD said. As a result, traffic is moving slow through the roundabout in all directions, and WPD urges motorists to use alternate routes for the time being.
