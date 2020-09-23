An overturned tractor has blocked part of Interstate-12 approaching the Satsuma exit, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“The left and center lanes are blocked on I-12 east at mile marker 18 (before Satsuma Road) due to an overturned tractor-trailer,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Congestion is approaching LA 447 (Walker).”
Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.