The parish is looking to give it's 'fair share,' so to speak, with regard to the road program.

The current program has three standards of road - A, B, and C. If a road was below a 'C' grade, it would not be accepted into the program until residents utilized their own funds to push it to meet the criteria.

The more strict requirements were due to previous councils allowing individuals to take advantage of the program - going so far as to have driveways overlayed, if reports are true.

Now, however, the council is looking to add a distinction to the mix - 'Grade D.'

'Grade D' roads would be those which met the following bullet points, but are currently not in the road program:

More than five (5) residences

Postal, school bus, or garbage truck serviced

Named road and homes must have a 911 address

According to Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2), the new roads would not be admitted into the parish's overlay program - which includes drainage work, new overlays, or asphalt coverings.

Instead, they would be added to a 'courtesy grade' list, which is legal and already being done, Talbert said. The grading would remove obstacles such as potholes or road degradation, making the road more navigable.

"This is about public safety, while making sure we maintain the integrity of the road overlay program," Talbert explained.

If a parish maintains a road for three (3) years, it becomes public. However, that does not mean that it is eligible for the parish's road overlay program.

'Grade D' came up for discussion when councilman Randy Delatte (District 8) brought in residents from a subdivision in his district. Those residents had since had a gate to their residential area removed, and were serviced by garbage, postal, and local first responders.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also used the road to get to a public boat launch.

The road had since fallen into disrepair, and residents had spent what they could to try and keep the thoroughfare serviceable. However, the residents were still paying their 5-mill property tax into the parish's road program, and seeing no benefit despite the road being public.

That discussion opened up several other councilmen, who had similar type roads in their district.

"100% of the residents on any road have to sign off on it," Talbert explained about the 'Grade D' program, "but we're giving people something for their tax dollars that they aren't already getting (5 mills)."

Talbert said that the new grade won't cost the parish a dime, because the materials to replace or fix a graded road are already on hand. He went on to say that some parish roads already receive 'courtesy grades' if the residents or council member push for it hard enough.

On the other side of that 5-mill property tax, the parish collects a one-cent sales tax to go toward the road program - although 25% is taken off the top for maintenance of the Livingston Parish Detention Center. That determination was made in 2006, when voters passed an amendment to the tax to have that 25% diverted.

Renewal of that sales tax is coming up this fall for a vote. It had originally been scheduled for spring, but both the Parish President's office and Parish Council agreed - by vote - to flex it to the fall for 'better turnout.'

One concern that the parish is working on, currently, is the ability to do all roads slated for a particular year, in that year. The parish used 2017's road program money to apply for grants to expand the program - a push that was successful. However, that also caused 2018's program to spill in 2019, and 2019's program to spill into 2020.

The parish hopes to keep the bid winner for 2019's program mobilized and move straight into 2020 to try and finish the list before moving into the 2021 calendar year.