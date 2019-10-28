LIVINGSTON - In order to facilitate the holiday season, the parish council had adjusted their meeting schedule for November and December.
Council meetings in November will change in the following way:
The regular meeting of the Livingston Parish Council scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m. has been rescheduled and changed to Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m.
The regular meeting of the Livingston Parish Council scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m. has been rescheduled and changed to Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m.
Council meetings in December will change in the following way:
The regular meeting of the Livingston Parish Council scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m. has been rescheduled and changed to Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m.
The regular meeting of the Livingston Parish Council scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m. has been rescheduled and changed to Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at six-thirty (6:30) p.m.
With October having five Thursdays, the council would have an extra week between meetings. The new schedule will avoid holiday issues while keeping the council on an 'every other week' schedule, with a long break before the first meeting of 2020.
That meeting will occur on January 9, 2020.
