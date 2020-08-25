Hurricane Laura has caused government shutdowns across the state.
That now includes the parish council.
On Tuesday, the council ordinance committee was scheduled to meet but was cancelled due to the threat of Hurricane Marcos. Marcos eventually dwindled into a small set of thunderstorms after meeting dry air and wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico.
However, that paved the way for Laura to intensify and is expected to make landfall Wednesday or Thursday as a Category 2 or 3 storm. Out of abundance of caution, the council will not meet Thursday evening.
The parish council offices, as well as Livingston Parish government offices, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, as well.
