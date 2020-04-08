This past weekend, Parish President Layton Ricks issued a proclamation to match Governor John Bel Edwards, extending the shutdown of the parish offices through Apr. 30.

However, the proclamation only closes the local governmental buildings from operation, it does not stop the parish council's ability to meet, Ricks said in an e-mail to the News.

So, the group of nine men will move forward with their regularly scheduled meeting on April 9, after missing their second meeting in March due to the coronavirus.

The agenda is short, containing but two items, as the council looks to complete necessary business but considers this first meeting amid social distancing the spread of the novel coronavirus a "test run."

The first will be a resolution to place the parish's 1-cent sales tax on the fall ballot for renewal. The sales tax is one of the main funding mechanisms for the parish's road program. Roughly $13.5 million is collected from the tax for roads, which also funds the Department of Public Works.

After expenses and $4.5 million in debt, roughly $1.5 million remains, per year, for road overlay. The parish forwent the program in 2017 to earn grants for 2018 and 2019, which allowed for expanded money each year - to the tune of nearly $18 million each annum.

The road debt, which was incurred in the mid-2000s, will be paid off in 2021.

25% of the one-cent sales tax goes to debt-service for the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The second item is to rescind an order regarding Nickens Lake, which was introduced on Feb. 6, to allow for an expansion into a third filing, without a separate entrance.

At the council's vote two weeks later, the group became heated due to an ordinance passed in 2018 which required two entrances and exits from a subdivision if the development had a certain number of lots. Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, who sponsored the original legislation, was the lone "no" vote.

Nickens Lake's 3rd filing would push them past that limit.

The council eventually voted to grant a waiver to DSLD, the developer, as the entrance to the subdivision was a "boulevard" style that allowed multiple lanes of entry and exit.

"It meets the underlying provisions of the ordinance," Council Garry "Frog" Talbert said at the time.

Now, it appears, R.C. "Bubba" Harris wants to rescind the waiver.

The council begins their meeting at 6 p.m. in the Parish Council Chambers. The meetings can be viewed live on Action News 17, or Channel 17 for Cox customers.

In order to keep with President Ricks' proclamation, as well as the governor, the parish has released guidelines regarding meeting attendance and input - including a way to provide input before the meeting.

You can read the guidelines below:

The following two (2) options are being offered to allow for Public Input to be made:

Email your public input to steal@lpcgov.com

Please include your full name, address, and what agenda item it is that you wish to speak to have public input about. In addition, please provide a brief summary in a few sentences of what your public input is.

All emails must be received no later than five o’clock (5:00) p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

If you wish to appear in person for public input:

We encourage the use of gloves and face masks for protection against the spread of COVID-19

There will be a sign-up sheet in the lobby of the Governmental Building where you will sign and put what agenda item that you wish to speak in regard to.

Anyone wishing to speak in person must sign in on the sign-up sheet no later than five-fifty (5:50) p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

No more than five (5) people will be allowed in the lobby at time while maintaining their six (6) feet distancing requirement and will be escorted into the Council chambers when it is their turn for public input.

Only one (1) person at a time will be allowed in the Council chambers to speak on each agenda item.

The school board, as well, met last Thursday, Apr. 2 in a digital format designed to promote coronavirus mitigation efforts and social distancing.