The Livingston Parish Council has met but once since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, staying in line with the proclamation made by Gov. John Bel Edwards and Parish President Layton Ricks in shutting down parish operations.
Their single meeting was affected online, with a just a few people in attendance at the actual council chambers, and lasted about 10 minutes. The council voted on beginning the process of putting the parish's 1-cent sales tax which goes to the road program coffers and Detention Center Bond, on the ballot this fall.
Tonight, however, the council will return to the chambers as a group. The online meeting did not go smoothly or well, according to some council members, the first time. So, in conjunction with the governor's move to Phase 1 of the reopening of the economy and the guidelines of "25% capacity," the council will move forward with an in-person meeting.
Committees will begin at 5:30, with the regular meeting kicking off at 6 p.m.
There are two ongoing items on the agenda which do not have a resolution or ordinance attached, due to the inability to solve the issues at this time. First, Councilman Randy Delatte (District 8) will provide an update on Charter Communications installing internet services on Red Oak Road.
Delatte campaigned on trying to bring more broadband internet service to parts of the parish that didn't currently have the offer. Many portions of his district, which covers a large portion of southeast and southern Livingston Parish, don't have high speed internet services.
Councilman Delatte asked the council to look for grant money to install cable lines in certain areas, and there is a program being pushed underway by Governor John Bel Edwards to offer such grant funding for rural areas to acquire broadband internet. Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert also recommended that Delatte try to negotiate between the internet companies and grant providers, to see if it was financially feasible for Charter to cover the grant match.
Council Chairman Shane Mack (District 9) will return to the discussion of Deer Lake Subdivision on Highway 442. The subdivision has changed hands several times, but was originally intended for homes. Due to parish ordinances, after being sold multiple times, the new owner has the ability - and intends - to put up trailers.
The rest of the agenda consists of regular pieces of business, with no new ordinances outside of a servitude. There are, however, six waivers being considered. The full agenda can be found at the end of this story.
The agenda contained the following guidelines for public input.
In an effort to comply with the Proclamations made by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks the following option is being offered to allow for Public Input to be made:
If you wish to appear in person for public input:
- We encourage the use of gloves and face masks for protection against the spread of COVID-19.
- There will be a sign-up sheet in the lobby of the Governmental Building where you will sign and put what agenda item that it is that you wish to speak in regard to.
- Anyone wishing to speak in person must sign in on the sign-up sheet no later than five-fifty (5:50) p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
- No more than five (5) people will be allowed in the lobby at time while maintaining their six (6) feet distancing requirement and will be escorted into the Council chambers when it is their turn for public input.
- Only one (1) person at a time will be allowed in the Council chambers to speak on each agenda item.
Thank you for your help and cooperation during this unprecedented and critical time.
Livingston Parish Council
20355 Government Boulevard, Livingston, Louisiana 70754
Livingston Parish Council Chambers
Regular Meeting – May 14, 2020
6:00 p.m.
- Call to order
- Invocation –Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll call
- Cell Phones – Please Mute or Turn Off
- PUBLIC INPUT – Anyone wishing to address agenda items
- Adoption of the Minutes:
- March 12, 2020 regular meeting of the Council
- April 9, 2020 regular meeting of the Council
- Parish President’s Report:
- Update from Charter Communications on internet services on Red Oak Road – Randy Delatte
- Adopt resolution(s) to issue a Letter of No Objection to Shane Collins, addressed to Lot 94 at 18421 LA Trace Road, French Settlement, LA 70733, as mandated by the Office of State Lands for application of a Water Bottom Lease(s) located in Council District 8 – Randy Delatte
- Reschedule Public Hearing and Adoption of L.P. Ordinance No. 20–05, Servitude Revocation: John Cooper Fore/Old River Road; Proposed date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
- Update on Deer Lake Subdivision located off of Hwy 442, North of Albany, in Council District No. 9 – Shane Mack
- Adopt resolution to authorize a waiver of Section 110-1 (c) in regard to the eight (8’) foot high solid wood fence requirement between conflicting land uses and allow a six (6’) foot high solid fence to be granted to Joule, LLC on behalf of South Alexander Development I, LLC located on George White Road, Holden, LA in Council District 9 – Shane Mack
- Amend LPR No. 20-097 adopted on March 12, 2020 to reflect “Hunstock Drive as Hunstock Avenue (entry road to Hunstock Hills Subdivision)” – Garry Talbert
- Waiver of Section 125-9, “Submittals”, to subdivide a lot in LA Trace located in Council District 8 - Randy Delatte
- Authorize a waiver for David Wiggins allowing a structure across his property lines located on Lots 12 and 13 of Block A on Paradise Road in Council District 8 – Randy Delatte
- Authorization to grant a waiver on the setback requirements and allow five (5’) feet on one side and fifteen (15’) on the back of the property due to DEMCO utility lines running through the front of the property located on Brown Road in Council District 5 for Thomas Ramey – R.C. “Bubba” Harris
- Adopt a resolution for the consideration and approval of a waiver of Section 125-12.4, requiring an access servitude of forty (40’) feet and grant the allowance an access servitude of twenty-two (22’) in width adjacent to the existing home on the required forty (40’) servitude width when said servitude is less than 1,056 linear feet in length – R.C. “Bubba” Harris
- Approve a waiver request of Section 125-3, Prohibitions and restrictions of use, to allow a mobile home to be placed in a named subdivision for Tara Still located at 17926 Mayflower Street, Livingston, LA 70754 in Mayflower Subdivision, Council District 8 – Randy Delatte
- Remove Sharon Kay Drive from being considered for the Priority Road/Capital Outlay List located in Council District 1 – Jeff Ard
- Add Linder Road located in Council District 3 for consideration to the Priority Road/Capital Outlay List – Maurice “Scooter” Keen
- Name an unnamed road, “Toni Lane” (1st choice) or “Mary Morenus Estates” (2nd choice), located off of Blahut Road in Council District 8 – Randy Delatte
- Adopt resolution to ratify the installation of a 3-Way Stop at Fairlane Drive and Thunderbird Place in Land O Pines Subdivision – Maurice “Scooter” Keen
- Adopt a resolution to address the speed limit posting on Ben Fugler Road to establish if the current 30 mph speed limit is appropriate and make possible amendments as determined by the recommendation of the Parish Traffic engineer located in Council District 2 – Garry Talbert
- Board (re)appointment(s):
- Livingston Parish Council Planning Commission – Gerald McMorris
- Master Plan Review Committee – Gerald McMorris
- Recreation District No. 5 South – Randy Delatte
- Recreation District No. 7 – Jeff Ard
District Attorney Report(s):
- Committee Report(s):
- Ordinance Committee
- Finance Committee
- Councilmen’s comments:
Adjourn
