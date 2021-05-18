It's been roughly 18 months since Parish Councilman Shane Mack (District 9) dropped the idea of looking at the library's overall budget and possibly diverting some of their funding - five of the ten mills - to drainage.

That position ended when a large group of library patrons, board members, and their director Giovanni Tairov showed up to the parish council meeting to protest. The council never even discussed the matter, voting instead to 'move on.'

But times have changed, at least Mack thinks so.

Recently, the council unanimously agreed to dissolve the parish's two unfunded gravity drainage districts - 6 and 7 - in favor of one, larger district labeled as number 8. The district encompasses the areas east of Highway 447 and south of Interstate 12 on the eastern side of Juban Road.

Or, roughly, 80% of the parish.

Failed tax proposals in 2017 has Mack looking for other ways to acquire funding, or at least to pull from a different playbook. According to the councilman from District 9 (northeast Livingston Parish), the newly formed district is looking into any and all governmental entities that exist under the parish for excess funding - the library is just the first stop.

"The whole conversation is a simple discussion to, in some 'way, shape, or form' evaluate (the library's) current budget to see if they are overcompensated," Mack explained, "and to see if their budget could be cut and still offer an outstanding service for the people of Livingston Parish."

According to Tairov, that is not the case. In both a Facebook post to constituents, and on a call with the News, Tairov expressed concern over the idea of cutting the library's funding by even a small amount.

"If Mr. Mack succeeds in his efforts, the library, our vital and cherished community resource, will be permanently damaged," Tairov explained. "Losing 50% of the funding will result in multiple branch closures, elimination of most of the library's programs and services, and stopping of all building maintenance."

Parish councilman Mack said he wants to see that data in writing, and will be attending the library's board meeting Tuesday night, May 18, at 5 p.m. at the Denham Springs - Walker branch of the library to begin the conversation with the system's 'Board of Control' to receive those numbers.

According to the library's budget, current income is listed as follows:

Income 4000 · Property Tax Revenue 5,919,521.00 4040 · State Revenue Sharing 174,180.00 4080 · Other Grants 6,775.00 4100 · Miscellaneous Income 36,000.00 4120 · Interest Income 15,700.00 4140 · Interest Income-Property Tax 23,025.00 4156 · Idea Lab 1,100.00 4160 · Fines/Lost Books 4,800.00 4165 · Copies and Printing 40,000.00 4170 · Faxing 10,000.00 4175 · Meeting Room Reservation 500.00 4180 · Summer Reading Revenue 500.00 4200 · Donations 12,879.00 Total Income 6,244,980.00 Gross Profit 6,244,980.00

Expenses are listed as:

Expense 6000 · SALARIES AND WAGES 2,759,000.00 6120 · EMPLOYEES BENEFITS & COSTS 748,047.00 6220 · ADVERTISING AND MARKETING 60,000.00 6255 · CONRACTS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS 25,050.00 6320 · DUPLICATING AND BINDING 150.00 6400 · UTILITIES 183,277.00 6600 · REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE 538,812.00 6800 · INSURANCE 150,270.00 6840 · PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 122,501.00 7000 · MATERIALS AND SUPPLIES 66,460.00 7200 · INTERGOVERNMENTAL COSTS 241,363.00 7220 · PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT 55,000.00 7300 · PROGRAMMING 53,060.00 7360 · COLLECTION 739,500.00 7580 · TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT 133,450.00 7900 · MISCELLANEOUS 28.00 Total Expense 5,875,968.00

That leaves a net positive cash flow of $369,012 for the 2020 fiscal year, which Tairov said goes into a future planning budget for the library.

"The 'Net Income' portion will be reserved for future capital projects and is accounted for in the Capital Projects Plan (CPP)," Tairov explained. "CPP covers all of the library’s major expenses through FY2033, such as HVAC replacements, technology upgrades, roof and carpet replacements, etc.

"The library uses a Pay As You Go approach of funding major expenditures, so we do not have to go before the voters every time a major project has to be performed," Tairov continued. "Saving 5% of the annual revenue allows us to maintain our libraries in top shape and plan for future improvements. Also note, that some of the self-generated income is most likely to be significantly lower due to a post-pandemic slump in usage, which will further reduce the Net Income amount."

Mack relented that if the numbers don't make sense and would be of detriment to the library system, he would look at other options. He believes that the library has grown enough, with an increase in total property tax collections from 2000 to 2020, that some cash can be siphoned off - but is willing to wait until the numbers are presented.

"I want to find a responsible way to fund an unfunded gravity drainage district," Mack said. "Before we just throw out a tax, want to take a look at local governmental entities where there may be overcompensation."

The failed 2017 tax proposals taught Mack a lot, he said, and the parish councilman wants to exhaust all funding possibilities and options before the idea of returning to the voters with another tax proposal. Mack also said that if a tax vote were to occur he wants to prepare a reasonable budget and plan, based on the current gravity drainage districts, to present to the citizens of Gravity Drainage District 8.

There is also an issue of geographic space, as the library's millage is a parishwide assessment, and while the new gravity drainage district covers a large portion of Livingston Parish, the remaining 20% already has funded gravity drainage. Mack said there were 'options' for covering that portion of the millage, but he didn't know 'which would be the right fit.'

A millage change would require an election.