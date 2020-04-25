There was a strange jump from Friday to Saturday in terms of testing done for Livingston Parish residents.
On Friday, the state was reporting 422 completed tests through commercial labs for the third straight day and 31 additional tests completed through the state lab, an increase of 7 reported state tests in the last 24 hours.
On Saturday, the state was reporting 1,979 completed tests through commercial labs, with 32 additional tests completed through the state - for a total of 2,012, an increase of nearly 800 day-over-day.
But the explanation came from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday, as he explained during his press conference that the state had taken time to analyze the data submitted by commercial testing labs, and had shifted a lot of the reports due to duplicates and improperly reported information.
That pulled the total number of tests down, but it also spread the testing out among new parishes.
Livingston Parish reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 177, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The parish has reported at least one new death in six of the last 10 days, including 10 new fatalities since the first was confirmed April 1. That number remained unchanged Friday, at 11.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 35 ventilators in use, with 169 available. There are also 89 ICU beds in use, with 105 available, and 745 total hospital beds in use, with 661 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Since the beginning of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, residents have been asking for a number of patients and individuals who have 'recovered' from the disease.
The state had been hesitant, at first, to deliver that number without data. Specifically, Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health said that to formally test for a recovery required two more COVID-19 tests - a supply that just wasn't there, as the state worked to increase the number of those tested with symptoms.
Now, however, LDH has added a new metric to their dashboard at ldh.la.gov/coronavirus - 'presumed recovered.' This is the number of individuals who are believed to have contracted COVID-19 through a positive test and shaken the virus, whether they entered the hospital or not.
According to LDH, presumptive estimates are 14,927 to have recovered from COVID-19 as of April 22, 2020. The state does not offer a parish-by-parish breakdown of recovery figures.
That number remained stagnant from Friday to Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions grew on Saturday while the statewide death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 43, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 1,700 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a rise of 3 from the previous day, and 268 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 18 in the last 24 hours.
The statewide death toll from the coronavirus reached 1,644, with 59 probable deaths. Fifty-four of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, according to the Department of Health.
Across the state, there are now 26,512 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 372 from the previous day.
The state is now reporting 139,002 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, which are reporting the vast majority of tests (95 percent). The state began collecting data on the commercial testing process, which they had determined possessed duplicates, and therefore the total number of tests has been decreased.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana’s COVID-19 dashboard provided by the Department of Health continues to show the Bayou State trending in the right direction for an economic reopening on or around May 1.
That will begin with expanded healthcare offerings for anything deemed “time sensitive” and “essential” such as surgeries, screenings, and dealing with infection.
However, the governor has asked that Louisiana residents "manage their expectations" as the economy begins to reopen. The governor said that the state's internal modeling shows that the Bayou State is trending in the right direction, per federal guidelines, to begin reopening. His current stay-at-home order runs through April 30.
Edwards will address the media again Monday, April 27.
