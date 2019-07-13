The Livingston Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has opened four shelters, listed below.
South Walker Baptist Church
13919 Hammock Road
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Satsuma Baptist Church
29880 South Satsuma Road
Livingston, LA 70754
Christ Community Church
26574 Juban Road
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Live Oak Junior High
30830 Old Hwy. 16
Denham Springs, LA 70706
If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:
- Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231
- Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467
- Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827
- Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996
Sandbags can still be found at the following locations:
