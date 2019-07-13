Shelter
Buy Now

A shelter has opened at South Walker Baptist Church in advance of Hurricane Barry. A total of four shelters have opened across Livingston Parish.

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has opened four shelters, listed below. 

South Walker Baptist Church

13919 Hammock Road

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Satsuma Baptist Church

29880 South Satsuma Road

Livingston, LA 70754

Christ Community Church

26574 Juban Road

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Live Oak Junior High

30830 Old Hwy. 16

Denham Springs, LA 70706

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

  • Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231
  • Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467
  • Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827
  • Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Sandbags can still be found at the following locations:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.