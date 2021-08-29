Local leaders said a curfew will be in effect overnight in Livingston Parish as the area braces for the impact of Hurricane Ida.
In a joint statement from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, a curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.
Weather and road conditions will be evaluated in the morning to determine if the curfew should be lifted or extended.
"Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew," the statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience, but residents’ safety and the safety of our first responders is of the upmost importance."
