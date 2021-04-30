In response to concerns from homeowners who recently received warning letters regarding their homes that flooded in 2016, Livingston Parish officials are planning a town hall meeting next week.

The meeting will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3, in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers, located at 20355 Government Blvd. in Livingston. Space is limited.

The meeting is for those who recently received a letter of substantial damage, according to a statement. Homeowners are asked “to bring their letters, any other related documents they wish to discuss, and their questions.”

Those who are unable to attend but still need assistance are asked to call the office at (225) 686-3066 to discuss the letter or set up an in-person meeting.

“We will be explaining the letter and options available to the homeowners,” the statement read. “The Grants Department will also be at the meeting to discuss potential funding assistance.”

In 2019, FEMA found that Livingston Parish didn't complete all of its inspections for properties that may have been substantially damaged from the historic August 2016 flood. Substantially damaged is when the cost to repair equals or exceeds 50 percent of the market value of the building to its pre-damage condition.

While collecting data, FEMA and the parish looked at about 3,800 properties that might be non-compliant before slicing that number down just over 1,200 properties.

Recently, letters were sent to those 1,200 or so home owners in Livingston Parish alerting them that their home was “substantially damaged.”

Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) recently told The News that property owners have two avenues to take after receiving the letter, which include an appeals process as well as an application for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds for elevation or acquisition.