Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Ida, which forecaster believe will be a Category 4 storm as landfall, moves toward Louisiana.
Livingston Parish government offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 30, due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ida, Ricks announced.
Earlier Friday, Livingston Parish Public Schools announced all campuses would be closed Monday.
State offices in 38 parishes — including Livingston Parish — are also closed Monday.
If any further closures are warranted, Ricks said notification will be made via the media, Facebook, and Parish webpages.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has made sand and sandbags available at nearly 20 sites across the parish. To find a site near you, click here.
