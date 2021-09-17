Less than 5 percent of the parish is powerless nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ida hit, Livingston Parish President Layton Rocks told the parish council on Thursday.
After outages reached a peak of 85 percent, Ricks said power companies were down to around 2,400 powerless meters as of Thursday evening — roughly 600 for Entergy and 1,800 for DEMCO.
At one time, nearly 60,000 meters were out across the parish.
“The linemen are working extremely hard under a lot of conditions that aren’t favorable,” Ricks said. “I know if you’re one of those without power, then that doesn’t mean anything to you. But if you guys move around your districts, you’ll see they’re working extremely hard and making a lot of progress.”
Recovery is ongoing since Hurricane Ida moved directly through the parish overnight Aug. 29. Ricks called Ida “the second worst disaster I’ve ever been through,” following the historic flood in August 2016.
All told, the parish has given out 534 tons of sand, more than 14,700 sandbags, and more than 2,500 tarps, though Ricks noted that number “will go way up when they’re all accounted for.”
Ricks said that debris cleanup “has started big time,” saying the parish has an “unheard of” 62 double trucks and 45 bucket trucks picking up debris.
“That’s unheard of for a parish to have that,” Ricks said. “They are averaging between 23-25,000 tons a day.”
Ricks also spoke on debris in the waterways saying that cleanup will soon begin.
“In the flyovers, it just makes you want to cry,” Ricks said. “You spend $30-plus million and now you have a storm come through and it doesn’t look like you spent a dime. But we’re getting ready to crank that up as well.”
Ricks noted that FEMA has set up two mobile units located at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Albany and one at First United Pentecostal Church in Holden. FEMA representatives are also canvassing the areas of Port Vincent, Killian, and Springfield.
The parish president said DSNAP has been approved and that the parish is awaiting a location setup.
The council relayed some of their own hurricane stories near the end of Thursday's meeting.
Councilman Jeff Ard said he recently did a flyover of the parish and was told by the pilot how much of the damage has been cleaned up so far.
“He (the pilot) got to fly over the day after the storm, and he said the destruction was unbelievable,” Ard said. “It was right at about 10 days that he flew and took me up. He was extremely impressed with our people and how they’ve cleaned up our parish.”
Councilman Randy Delatte echoed Ard’s comments, saying people in the lower areas of the parish “really pulled together.”
Councilman Garry Talbert said he has made two loops through the parish after the hurricane and was “amazed at the size of the trees and number of trees stacked on the side of the highway.”
“It’s hard to imagine that many trees can fall in an area,” Talbert said.
Councilman Maurice Keen recalled his drive into the parish after the storm.
“When we hit Albany, that was the darkest I had ever seen our parish,” Keen said. “That area was hit very very hard.”
