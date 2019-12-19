Parish President Layton Ricks did not get good news for Christmas.
But there was some good news - the doctors caught it early.
Ricks told the Parish Council Thursday night, Dec. 19 that the rumors that had begun to spread were true - he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He went on to say that he would be having quick, immediate surgery two days after Christmas.
"The doctors caught it, which is great, but they told me they wanted to jump on it quick," Ricks said of the immediate surgery turnaround. "The doctors told me that at my age (65) the cancer can metastasis fast."
In metastasis, cancer cells break away from where they first formed (primary cancer), travel through the blood or lymph system, and form new tumors (metastatic tumors) in other parts of the body.
Ricks told the council that he would not be stepping down as his doctor told him he would recover. He hopes that with surgery on the 27th, he could be back at the office after the first of the year.
"I tell you all to get your physicals, get your checkup," Ricks told the council, "I had no symptoms."
