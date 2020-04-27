At 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will make remarks on his 'Stay at Home' order and reopening the economy.
The order will end at midnight Thursday, April 30 as Louisiana tries to get back on track with business. Expanded healthcare, including elective procedures and clinics, were allowed to open first, April 27, under certain guidelines.
It's expected that the governor will outline a longer term goal for reopening at his press conference Monday.
In light of that announcement, Parish President Layton Ricks said that he will watch the press conference and host his own announcement on Tuesday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. The press conference will be held at the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), and is open to members of the media only - two members per outlet.
It will be broadcast live, as well, although the announcement was not specific as to whether or not that meant just "in-person" or it will be broadcast somewhere outside television.
Attendees will be required a wear a mask.
In response to Governor Edwards' 'Stay at Home' order, Ricks shut down parish operations during that time with the exception of LOHSEP, who would respond to any emergency situations. Other parish wide offices chose to remain open with skeleton staffs while following social distancing orders and mitigation efforts, including the sheriff and clerk of court, although court proceedings were postponed until late May.
Ricks is expected to outline how the parish offices will reopen, and how they will work to protect parish employees as well as the public.
