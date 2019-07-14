Livingston Parish officials have lifted the curfew for Sunday night. A curfew had been placed for Saturday night.

Mark Harrell, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for the Parish, reiterated that waterways would remain closed for the time being. Officials are still waiting for rain totals and waterway crest predictions before declaring the rivers and bayous 'safe for travel.'

River levels were creeping up as bands of rain moved into Livingston Parish late Sunday morning, however the NOAA marked down projected crests of the Amite, Comite, Tickfaw, and Natalbany to below flood stages Sunday morning after overnight rains were lower than expected.

The parish council in June passed an ordinance that would levy fines, or possibly jail time, if boaters were caught on Livingston Parish waterways during closures.

The penalties for non-compliance include the following: