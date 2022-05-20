The unfortunate saga surrounding Tiki Tubing continues.

"Today, Patricia Fore was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for Sexual Battery," a release from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office stated. "She is the wife of John Fore, who was also arrested this week for Sexual Battery."

"The charges against the two stem from two separate complaints," the release continued. "The complaint against John Fore was reported this month, the complaint against Patricia Fore stems from a 2019 report."

"Following John Fore’s arrest, the 2019 case was brought to my attention," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "On review of that case, I realized that the case had not been pursued as diligently as it should have been.

"The family of the victim has been made aware of this action."

After the recent arrest of John Fore and a review of the previous 2019 case file, LPSO is conducting additional interviews this week and is actively pursuing the investigation of (Patricia) Fore.

"All evidence will be gathered and no matter who you are, if you commit a crime, you will face the punishment," Ard continued. "While I am personally reviewing the case following the 2019 report, my total focus is on the victim receiving justice."

This continues to be an ongoing but sensitive investigation and more details will be released at this time, the statement said.

The sheriff's office expressed concerns that there may be more victims that have not come forward. Ard asked victims to contact the his office at 225-686-2241 x1.

The sexual battery charges for both Mr. and Mrs. Fore came on top of more legal action against them, this time involving their company specifically.

Days before he was arrested for sexual battery involving a juvenile, John Fore's popular water sports company was listed as a defendant in a negligence lawsuit filed in federal court, with plaintiffs claiming the company is responsible for the death of their loved one last year.

Tiki Tubing, LLC, was named a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Keith Hilliard, a 53-year-old man from Central who died last summer on Father’s Day weekend after launching from Tiki Tubing.