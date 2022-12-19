Impaired drivers may face a Blue Christmas as law enforcement agencies beef up holiday patrols during the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
The goal of the campaign, which began Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 1, is to protect travelers from impaired drivers. According to the Center for Research and Analysis in Transportation Safety at LSU, impaired drivers were involved in 71 crashes during the 2021 Christmas holiday period that injured or killed someone.
“Last Christmas period, nine people in Louisiana were killed in crashes involving someone who chose to drive after drinking,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “We are working to protect the public from impaired drivers. If you drink and drive, expect to have a blue Christmas, complete with blue flashing lights and an officer reading you your rights.”
LHSC and law enforcement leaders are concerned that higher traffic volumes across the state may result in more crashes. In 2021, Louisiana drivers set a new traffic volume record of 552.7 million miles traveled, according to CARTS.
“We already have surpassed pre-pandemic volume levels, so everyone needs to understand that traffic is going to be heavy,” Freeman said. “Leave a little early so you’re not rushing to get to your destination, keep your attention on the roadway, and always wear your seat belt.”
Freeman also offered these sober driving tips:
-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even one alcoholic beverage can alter your reactions and cognitive abilities.
-- If you plan on drinking, designate a sober driver ahead of time, so you don’t pose a risk to yourself or others.
-- If you are hosting friends or family, make sure anyone who has been drinking has a safe ride home.
-- Be aware that drugs — including legally prescribed medications — can make you drowsy or alter your senses to the point of making you an impaired driver.
For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
