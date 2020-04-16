Good news came for Louisiana small businesses Tuesday.
According to the Small Business Administration, Louisiana had received 17,097 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through the first 13 days and first wave of payments, with $3,742,462,888 being distributed to Bayou State businesses.
The first wave of PPP approvals totaled 1,035,086 distributing $247.5 billion across the nation. $349 billion was appropriated to the PPP through the CARES act, leaving roughly $102 billion for subsequent rounds of approval. The application process is available through June 30.
That June 30 deadline would not arrive, though, as the SBA announced Wednesday night that the funds had run out for loans - just 13 days after opening up the process to applications.
That left many businesses without PPP funds and hoping for a congressional step-in to add funds to the pot. Negotiations began on Thursday, with progress not forthcoming as senate republicans and democrats sparred over what else could or would be funded in the second round of distributions.
Right now, the federal government is considering a second funding wave of $251 billion. Banks have informed applicants who did not receive funds in round 1 that they will contact them with the SBA re-opens the application process, which at this point is closed.
It was not clear Thursday as to whether those who were already approved received funding, or if the fund ran out of revenue before all approved businesses received funding. Early application was difficult, as over the first week the SBA guidelines changed "almost daily," according to local bankers, who had to re-work their process.
That forced many businesses to re-apply, and the loans were promised by the SBA to be "first come, first served."
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement after the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funding today:
“Right now, funding small businesses is a key way we save jobs. Failing to refuel the Paycheck Protection Program is a quick way to kill jobs and close down job creators for the long haul. I hope my colleagues in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle will allow us to inject an additional $250 billion into this program immediately—with no strings attached,” said Kennedy.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act gave $349 billion to the Small Business Administration to make loans to cover payroll expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. The program has saved millions of jobs but ran out of lending capacity in less than two weeks.
In recent days, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have demanded the following as pre-conditions for providing additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program:
- $100 billion in additional funding for hospitals.
- $150 billion in additional funding for state and local governments.
- A 15 percent increase in the maximum benefit payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
- Another round of $1,200 checks to individuals.
- An extension of unemployment benefits for two additional months.
- New strings attached to the increase in Paycheck Protection Program funds that would force small-business owners to submit personal data about themselves and other owners and investors to their banks and the federal government. These requirements could result in additional paperwork, slow the application process and cause small businesses not to participate.
- Additional restrictions would limit $125 billion of the $250 billion in funding to criteria that exclude many business owners.
Leading the way in round 1 was Texas, with 88,434 approvals totaling $21.7 billion. California was next with 54,922 loans approved for $20.8 billion, and third was Illinois, with 44,453 loans approved for $12.5 billion.
70% of approved loans fell in the $150,000 or less category, a total of 725,058, paying out $37.1 billion - however the largest payouts were in the $350,000 - $1 million category, which saw 102,473 total loan for $59.2 billion.
The breakdown is as follows:
$150,000 or less - 725,058 total loans, $37.1 billion, 70% of total loans, 15% of total loan awards
$150,000 - $350,000 - 156,590 total loans, $35.7 billion, 15.13% of total loans, 14.44% of total loan awards
$350,000 - $1M - 102,473 total loans, $59.29 billion, 9.9% of total loans, 23.95% of total loan awards
$1M - $2M - 31,176 total loans, $43.27 billion, 3.01% of total loans, 17.48% of total loan awards
$2M - $5M - 16,516 total loans, $49.28 billion, 1.6% of total loans, 19.91% of total loan awards
$5M+ - 3,273 total loans, $22.76 billion, 0.32% of total loans, 9.2% of total loan awards
The overall average loan size is $239,152.
The top five NAICS industry sectors to receive loans were:
- Professional, scientific, and technical services - 126,372
- Construction - 114,838
- Health care and social assistance - 114,236
- Accommodation and food services - 108,179
- Retail trade - 105,796
About the program. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. All loan terms will be the same for everyone.
The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:
The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made;
AND
Employee and compensation levels are maintained.
Payroll costs are capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee. Due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs.
Loan payments will be deferred for 6 months.
When can I apply?
Starting April 3, 2020, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
Starting April 10, 2020, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans as soon as they are approved and enrolled in the program.
Where can I apply?
You can apply through any existing SBA lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating. Visit www.sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders.
The Paycheck Protection Program is implemented by the Small Business Administration with support from the Department of the Treasury.
