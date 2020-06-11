A peaceful march is being planned in the City of Walker on Saturday, June 13, to raise awareness for racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody last month has sparked demonstrations nationwide.

The march will begin at 6 p.m. at Unity Church of God in Christ, located at 30291 Walker Road N. It will then travel to Revival Temple, located at 28521 Walker South Road, and return back to the start.

Alana Bell, president of Club Outreach and one of the organizers of the march, stressed that the event will be a “peaceful protest,” saying she has been in communication with city leaders such as Mayor Jimmy Watson and Police Chief David Addison.

Bell said people are encouraged to bring signs but must they avoid using “slang or racial verbiage” that can deter from the message of peace.

“It’s gonna be a peaceful protest,” Bell said. “People are more than welcome to join, but their heart must be for a peaceful, nonviolent protest. There’s a lot of things we can do to get our message across without being violent or hateful.

“We know a lot of things can be done better, and that’s why we’re going to march. We want to be heard.”

Protests have been held across the country over the last two weeks following the death of Floyd, who died after he was being detained by four Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Several bystanders caught video of the interaction, which showed a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said “I can’t breath” and called out for this mother.

Floyd later died in a hospital, and the four officers involved in the incident have since been fired and arrested on charges related to his death. Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Protests have been held in major cities across the country, including in Louisiana, with the majority taking place in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The protests have remained largely peaceful, though the New Orleans Police Department was captured spraying crowds with tear gas last week and shooting rubber bullets at protestors over the weekend.

Locally, demonstrators held a peaceful march in Livingston Parish on June 2, traveling a total of four miles from the L.M. Lockhart Center in Denham Springs to the Raising Cane’s parking lot near Interstate 12 and back.

The march, organized by two Denham Springs residents, lasted roughly 90 minutes and saw cooperation between the protesters and local law enforcement.

Bell is hoping for the same in Walker this weekend.

“We want this to be peaceful,” she said.