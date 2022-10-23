A 37-year-old man died in a crash in Holden late Saturday night, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at North James Chapel Rd and Hano Lane around 10 p.m. James Brandon Brewer was walking in the roadway of North James Chapel Road when he was struck by another vehicle that was traveling east, according to Ard.
“Brewer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel,” Ard said.
No other information was immediately available in the ongoing investigation.
