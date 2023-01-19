A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-12 eastbound just before Denham Springs, according to authorities.
Parts of Interstate-12 over the Amite River Bridge were closed in the early morning hours Thursday after officials arrived at mile marker 8.5 “and found the pedestrian with obvious fatal injuries,” Denham Springs Police Department Sgt. Scott Sterling said in a statement.
According to Sterling, the incident happened shortly after midnight. The coroner was later called to the scene.
The victim has been identified, but police are working to notify the victim's next of kin before releasing additional information.
The Denham Springs Police Department received assistance from Louisiana State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Side Fire Department.
