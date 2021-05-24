One person died in a structure fire in Maurepas just after midnight Monday, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Maurepas Fire Department arrived at the 15000 block of Herman Berthelot for a report of a structure fire around 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw three structures engulfed in flames — an occupied residence, a camper, and an unoccupied mobile home.
Firefighters eventually discovered the remains of an individual inside of the residence. No details on the victims have been made available.
Deputies were still actively working the scene as of 6 a.m. More information will be released as it becomes available, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
