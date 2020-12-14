Two people reportedly died in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Denham Springs, according to Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack.
The wreck occurred on Pete’s Highway (Hwy. 16) near Tate Road. The highway is currently closed to traffic, Womack said.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
*Check back later for more details.
