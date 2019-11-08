Students from Walker Freshman High School attended Sudden Impact Louisiana at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge today.
Throughout the school year, Troopers along with OLOL medical staff speak to teens about the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of being properly restrained in your vehicle at all times. Car crashes are the #1 killer of teens and over 400 teen drivers were seriously injured in our state last year.
