A 57–year-old Pine Grove man pleaded “no contest” to four counts of molestation of a juvenile and had his prison sentence suspended in favor of probation, according to prosecutors.
John Thibodeaux made the plea on April 10 before Judge Brenda Ricks, who suspended a 20-year prison sentence and ordered Thibodeaux to serve five years of probation, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
Ricks also ordered Thibodeaux, who is scheduled to appear for monitoring on May 27, to pay cost and fees, refrain from criminal conduct, pay a $5,000 fine, and submit to random drug screening, the statement said.
Thibodeaux is forbidden from contacting the victim, and he must complete a sex offender program, according to the statement. A protective order against Thibodeaux will remain in place for 25 years, and he must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.
