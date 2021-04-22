Albany residents have a new dining option whenever they’re in the mood for pizza.
And it’s coming from the world’s largest source.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the town’s new Pizza Hut, the first of its kind in the area.
Located on Florida Boulevard, the building features a fresh new look and includes dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru options. It marks the fifth Pizza Hut in Livingston Parish, after other locations in Denham Springs, Walker, and Livingston.
“Another new business in Livingston Parish,” the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce wrote via social media of the opening. “Albany residents now have a new option for dining with the opening of the new Pizza Hut on Florida Blvd.”
The world’s largest pizza chain, Pizza Hut has more than 18,000 locations worldwide. Along with pizza, the world-famous eatery offers other Italian-American dishes, including pasta, side dishes and desserts.
The Albany location marks the first new restaurant in this area for its parent company, JJB Brands, since its original acquisition of the brand in 2017. The company is based out of Mississippi and now owns three brands — including Checkers and Moe’s Southwest Grill — across five states.
Word of the new Pizza Hut spread quickly across social media, with hundreds of people reacting to the the Chamber’s Facebook post. It even caught the attention of Livingston Parish’s local celebrity and Holden resident John Schneider, who playfully commented with the eyes emoji underneath photos of the opening.
The Albany Pizza Hut is located at 19151 Florida Blvd., just east of the Hwy. 43 intersection. People can place orders by calling (225) 500-9006 or by visiting the following link: https://locations.pizzahut.com/la/albany/19151-florida-blvd?fbclid=IwAR08ezvsmDGG-a_r8HlOOuKzsc-EVZU-5TzzIOezPjN6HNi8s-Lmn7ZaLB8.
Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
