An attempt to modify an all-out ban on shooting fireworks inside Denham Springs city limits failed earlier this year, meaning the long-standing rule remains in place.
That includes this weekend for the Independence Day holiday, according to city leaders.
“The ban remains in place,” Mayor Gerard Landry said Monday.
The use of fireworks within Denham Springs city limits has been debated at various points over the years, though the ban has mostly been unchanged.
It was prohibited within the city from 1967 through 1994 before the law was left out of the book of ordinances during the 1994 update, amounting to a repeal, according to an earlier report by The News. The debate picked up again in the mid-2000s, and a full ban was implemented in 2007. That ban has not been altered.
In February, the city council debated modifying the fireworks ordinance, with supporters hoping the activity would be allowed during certain hours for the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays. But most who attended the Feb. 27 meeting spoke against changing the ordinance, and the council voted 3-2 against an amendment.
Given the council’s vote, the use of pyrotechnics — the term Denham Springs uses for any “sparkler, squib, rocket, firecracker, Roman candle, signal lights, fireworks, or other devices or composition used to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic display” — remains illegal within corporate limits, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
The law does not pertain to public fireworks displays that have been authorized by the City Council and permitted by the Denham Springs Fire Department.
According to the city’s code of ordinance, violators face a $100 fine for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.
