Livingston Parish will be under a nightly curfew “indefinitely” as rescue missions and debris cleanup continue in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which has kept the vast majority of the parish without power for nearly three days.
The parish has been under a curfew each night since the destructive storm hit Sunday, and that is likely to continue “the next few nights,” President Layton Ricks said in a press conference at the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Ricks said the curfew will remain in effect “indefinitely” from dusk until dawn, or roughly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew will allow first responders to clear roadways but will also protect citizens against “hazardous” situations.
“A lot of people don’t understand that this storm is different from the flood [of 2016],” Ricks said. “There’s debris and power lines hanging everywhere. Even though the tree may have been cut, it may be staggered at the end of the road. And you have power lines dangling over the road.
“[The curfew] is to protect you.”
During the press conference Wednesday, Ricks was joined by Sheriff Jason Ard, LOHSEP Director Brandi Janes, and representatives from DEMCO, Entergy, Ward 2 Water, and Waste Management.
Ricks and all the leaders urged “patience” as officials and first responders work to clear roadways, make damage assessments, restore power, and save those who are still trapped in their homes.
Given the impact Ida had on the parish, that has been a monumental task.
After being projected to hit Baton Rouge, Hurricane Ida shifted east and unexpectedly went directly through Livingston Parish, with the eye passing somewhere between Denham Springs and Livingston.
The National Hurricane Center reported sustained winds of 85 mph with gusts of 100 mph, strong enough for a Category 1 storm, as it passed over Livingston. Down south near French Settlement, the storm was packing near-Category 2 sustained winds of 105 mph.
The storm slowed greatly in its movement as it journeyed through the state, dropping to as low as 9 mph at one point and prolonging its impact on the parish.
The strong winds tossed down trees and power lines alike, tangling them around one another and atop many houses. Photos and videos of roofless homes, smashed cars, and debris-covered streets have spread widely on social media since the storm hit.
As of the latest data, around 55,000 Livingston Parish homes and businesses are still without power. At the peak of outages, Ricks said 85.9 percent of the parish was without power.
And for some, outages still have no end date.
A representative from DEMCO said eastern parts of the parish — such as Holden, Livingston, and Satsuma — may not have power restored for two to three weeks. A representative from Entergy said the company’s infrastructure will have to be replaced, “not repaired,” which he noted was “a big difference.”
With such widespread damage in the parish coupled with the lack of power, Ricks called this storm “the worst” he has ever been through, even surpassing the historic flood in August 2016.
“This is the most devastating storm I think I have ever been through in almost 67 years,” Ricks said. “It is extremely, extremely emotional for everyone. I cannot illustrate enough: patience, patience, patience.”
Ricks said most of the waterways in Livingston Parish have reached their crest and begun receding, though there are still two areas that concern officials.
Those spots are at the Tickfaw River in Holden, which is projected to crest Friday at 21.5 feet, and the Amite River at Denham Springs, which is expected to crest Thursday at 25.7 feet, Ricks said. Both projected crests are below 2016 flood levels.
However, debris in the waterways will slow draining greatly, Ricks said, which could cause “dangerous situations all over the parish.”
Ard said his office has received countless calls from people regarding wellness checks for their loved ones, but he said there are still areas in the parish first responders can’t get to due to debris. Much of the problem areas lie in Springfield, Maurepas, and Holden, where the flooding has been most evident.
But Ard urged people to keep calling.
“We’re working on it every single day and trying to get that done,” Ard said. “Please make those calls to us. We will put it on a list and as soon as we can make a wellness check, it will be done.”
Ard also spoke on the curfew, saying his deputies and those from other sheriff’s offices will be operating under a “zero-tolerance approach.” Though the sheriff said deputies will make “discretionary decisions” when it comes to citations, he advised people to stay off the roads as much as possible and to never venture out at night.
“When the power’s out, you can’t see like you normally could… and it is very rural in Livingston Parish, and it gets dark,” he said. “You can’t see anything at night right now. So we are taking a zero tolerance approach, and that’s what we have to do.”
Janes said communications have improved in the last day or so, especially after LOHSEP received boosters to help with phone service. She urged people to call the Emergency Operations Center hotline at 225-686-3996 for questions regarding shelters, pods, road closures, and anything else. The hotline, which was down until Tuesday, will be open “24/7,” she said.
Anyone with an emergency is still urged to call 911.
So far, the parish has opened two shelters — one at Albany High and another at Live Oak Junior High — and there are plans to open point-of-distribution sites in Albany and Denham Springs in the coming days. Janes said another may be opened in Springfield if she can secure a location to assist the southern end of the parish.
“The problem with that is finding a location large enough,” Janes said. “When you set up a POD, they’re bringing multiple 18-wheelers at a time. So you have to have an overly large parking lot. And in the south part of the parish, that is hard to find. But I think we found it.”
Ricks spoke with Gov. John Bel Edwards early Wednesday morning and said, “He’s reassured me that whatever we need, all we have to do is ask.” Ricks also said he has spoken with U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and both pledged to assist in any way they can.
Ricks said the parish has received help from the National Guard, FEMA, and first responders from states as far as New York, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, with more help on the way. He made one final plea to citizens to be patient as recovery continues.
“We’re hot, we’re tired, everybody’s stressed out,” Ricks said. “We’re all in the same boat. We’re asking everyone to please be patient.”
