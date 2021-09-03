There are two point-of-distribution (POD) sites on both sides of Livingston Parish, and local leaders hope to stand up more in the coming days as the region continues to respond to Hurricane Ida.
One POD site is located in the parking lot of the old Albertsons in Denham Springs, at 402 S. Range Avenue.
The other is located at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Albany, at 29350 S. Montpelier Road.
Until further notice, both sites will operate from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily, beginning Saturday.
Both of the sites were open as of Friday, with numerous people arriving to get their hands on much-needed supplies for their homes. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released an aerial video of the scene at the old Albertsons on Thursday, showing many cars waiting in a weaving line along both sides of Range Avenue.
During a press conference Friday, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office is monitoring the POD sites and developing a plan to help them operate more efficiently.
“We want to do everything we can to try to make this flow smoothly,” Ard said. “Please be patient with us. We have plenty of manpower, we just have to make sure that you’re patient and work with us.”
During Friday’s press conference, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said the parish has requested three additional PODs for the southern part of the parish. Those requests, Ricks said, are “waiting on approval.”
Brandi Janes, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), said the PODs are run by the National Guard and that they typically have water, ice, tarps, and MREs (meals ready-to-eat), depending on availability.
“Just because we’ve requested, doesn’t mean that’s what we get,” she said. “It just depends on what’s available at that time.”
When it comes to duration, Janes said the POD sites run as long as necessary, with organizers taking daily counts of the number of people who visit.
“A POD will run until we start getting lower numbers coming in,” Janes said. “Every day, it’ll be operational until the numbers dwindle down.”
Getting a POD isn’t as easy as making the order, Janes said, citing space as the biggest factor when determining a location. She requested two PODs on Monday “because we knew of two areas that would work.” Because of flooding, Janes said officials couldn’t get to the southern end of the parish to figure out where to put PODs, though requests have now been put in.
There are three types of PODs, Janes said, with “Type 3” providing the most limited needs. Still, a Type 3 POD needs space enough to park “six to eight” 18-wheelers, something Janes said limits the amount they can order.
Housing is also an issue. Since the sites are operated by the National Guard, Janes said officials must find room and board for around 30 guardsmen.
The reason Janes said she chose the Albertsons location Denham Springs is because it has enough space for a “Type 2” POD, which she noted is “almost double” the amount of supplies of Type 3.
“The reason Denham Springs was chosen was because the area was much larger and I could get a Type 2, which is almost double the amount of commodities,” she said. “That’s why we did it, so we could get more people covered.”
Janes said she is waiting on approval for additional POD sites in south Livingston Parish and will inform the public “immediately” when new information is available. She urged people to call the LOHSEP hotline at 225-686-3996 or 225-435-1605.
