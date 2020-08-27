Never forget where you came from.
Jim Chapman, host of Local Leaders podcast, hasn't. Sitting on his desk at home is a 8.5 X 11 inch piece of paper, turned horizontal, that advertises rates for his very first lawn care company that he and a friend began as kids.
They were 11.
Since that time, Chapman keeps the advertisement to remember his first feelings of business ownership, responsibility, and salesmanship. Many of the lessons he learned during that time stick with him today, but none is more important than the crux of his Local Leaders podcast.
"Every business owner has a story," Chapman explained in a podcast with the News. "When someone knows who you are and the struggles you had to go through to get there, they want to (do business) with you."
Chapman offers local business owners and leaders a 'longform' method, wherein they have all the time required to tell their individual story. Local Leaders focuses on a conversational style of interview - wherein two people are 'just talking' - which pulls out the parts of the story that represent leadership, tenacity, and innovation.
That format is not by accident.
Roughly 10 years ago, as Chapman tells it, he downloaded and listened to his first podcast. Since then, they've become a mainstay of his daily routine as he tries to pick up and listen to anything he might find interesting. But, two specific podcasts remain in the lineup every week and have shaped his style - Joe Rogan and Jocko Willink.
Rogan offers longer podcasts designed around conversations between he and his guests. Rogan recently became one of the highest-paid podcasters in the world, signing a $100 million contract with Spotify, a podcast and music distribution platform.
Willink is a former SEAL and Naval officer who offers up a podcast about discipline and leadership.
Together, those two styles have been combined to create Chapman's medium of Local Leaders.
"I want to build a community of local superstars," Chapman explained. "My goal is to help local, family-owned businesses compete with public businesses.
"These businesses can't compete in the advertising game, they can't put their logo on the back of Yankee Stadium - for them to get their name out there, it has to make sense."
Chapman cited a Department of Labor statistic that showed smaller, privately-held companies have generated more jobs in the past 10 years than public businesses. In fact, according to the DoL, the job market for public companies has diminished, of late.
Not just that, but with the ever-expanding market of 'on-demand' media which includes movies, television, radio, and - you guessed it - podcasts, offering local business owners an outlet to tell their story gives Chapman a chance to learn more about his community, as well as provide an opportunity for those businesses to get their name out there against the 'behemoths in the market.'
"I grow every day, talking to business owners and other people," Chapman said, "I want to offer that opportunity to the listener."
To select guests, Chapman admits he's a little 'selfish' in the process, asking business owners to join his show with whom he himself would choose to speak. While selfish, Chapman says it also makes for a better show as he has rapport with these individuals. This method, he says, provides the best benefit for the listener.
"It's not just about what you do, but why you do it, and I want to bring that passion out of my guest," Chapman said.
Preparation is key. While many of Chapman's initial guests were friends or people with whom he already did business, Jim said making sure that his information was correct was paramount to making sure the episode flowed smoothly. That was very true for one of his first guests that joined him, of whom Chapman knew very little.
Woody Overton, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy and host of the 'Real Life, Real Crime' podcast, joined Chapman near the end of July. While Chapman knew Overton had his own, large audience, he knew very little of the man behind the microphone. He spent two weeks researching Overton, which Chapman admitted threw Overton off just a bit, but Jim believed that by knowing that information he was able to guide the former law enforcement officer through the best version of his own story.
The show doesn't stop there, however. After the interview is done, it takes roughly 6-8 hours for the sound and video to be engineered for each podcast, and then be uploaded onto various internet platforms. For the most part, Chapman contracts that piece of the puzzle out to McHugh David of the Livingston Parish News, but returns to the game for one his favorite parts.
Promotion.
Chapman has been certified in several areas of social media and utilizes those skills to make sure that individual episodes reach as many people as possible to deliver the most efficient and effective results. He even chops up each episode into segments, dubbed 'QuickClips,' which pull out important pieces that will convey the gist of a certain episode, or lure listeners to the longer version of the podcast.
Why does Chapman put all of this effort into the podcast? Love, he says. Jim explained that he bears huge passion for the Livingston Parish community, and wants to be a part of these businesses success. He wants to make sure that listeners learn a little bit more about their community and find new places to shop where they will feel more at home.
But he also wants to affect those who might be on the ledge - considering opening their own business, but are held back by doubt or fear. There's nothing more special than owning your own business, Chapman said, who owns several small businesses on the side while he mains as a paint rep for Farrell-Calhoun.
"I'm a small business, shop at Carter's (Grocery) kind of guy," Chapman explained, "I know what it's like to compete against those unlimited (marketing) budgets.
"I want business owners to gain the respect they deserve as leaders."
Listeners can find Local Leaders at paintpodcast.com or searching for 'Chapman's Paint Place Podcast' on YouTube and Spotify. Episodes are also released on a Facebook page by the same name. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
