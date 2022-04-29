Former American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy was arrested Friday for eavesdropping on his ex-girlfriend, an investigation authorities launched after learning Hardy admitted to recording “very candid” conversations from his ex-girlfriend without her knowledge.
Hardy was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on one count of interpretation and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communication, a felony.
The 21-year-old singer could face a fine of up to $10,000 and 2-10 years in prison.
According to an affidavit, Hardy had recorded several of his ex-girlfriend’s conversations without her knowing. Those recordings included her conversations with her roommate and her mother which detail their breakup and even her suspicions that he was spying on her.
In a statement released Thursday night, Hardy said he has been and will continue to be “fully cooperative” with authorities.
“I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward,” Hardy wrote.
A college student, Hardy’s former girlfriend, alerted LSU police on April 7 that she and her roommate found what they believed was “a phone charger” the night before under her futon inside her dorm at LSU’s Azalea Hall, according to the affidavit.
The student then searched the item online and learned it was a voice-activated recording device. She told police she believed Hardy planted it, saying she suspected him after he seemed to know details of her life that she had never shared with him.
The two were in a relationship from November 2021 until she learned of the crime in February 2022, according to the affidavit. The victim said that, on Feb. 18, she found a fake Instagram account on Hardy’s phone that he had been using “to cover up that he was illegally recording her when she was not around,” according to the affidavit.
“Note that the Defendant had information about the victim and her actions during Christmas break that was not known to the defendant,” the affidavit says. “The victim advised she immediately confronted him to which he admitted to her that he left a ‘bug’ in her room but later discarded it in his pond.
“The victim advised that he again admitted this via message on Snapchat several weeks after they broke up to which the victim was able to provide via screenshot.”
The recorder was eventually turned over to LSU police, who said most of the recordings occurred in five-hour blocks between Feb. 10-20.
The first recording seemed to have been taken as the recorder was being brought to the victim’s dorm, according to the affidavit. On the third recording, “it is evident” Hardy was not around “as the victim is having very candid conversations with her roommates,” the affidavit says.
On Feb. 12, it appeared that Hardy has taken the recorder out of the dorm, but the affidavit says the device “somehow ends up being back in the victim’s dorm room” Feb. 16-20. One of those recordings during that time appeared to be of the victim and her mother discussing the split from Hardy, according to the affidavit.
In the second-to-last recording on Feb. 20, the victim can be heard telling another person “about how she figured out the Defendant was recording her and that she doesn’t know if the ‘bug is still in her room,’” the affidavit says.
Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High, rose to fame in 2019 when he was crowned the winner of American Idol’s 17th season. Known for his flashy suits and gravelly voice, Hardy became an early frontrunner and rode that popularity all the way to the top, consistently impressing judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan and creating a dedicated legion of fans.
Hardy became the first Louisiana-born singer to win the popular singing competition that has discovered many pop culture stars, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson. At 18, he was one of the youngest to ever win the show.
Last year, Hardy released his debut album, “Here’s To Anyone,” which includes many nods to his home state. He was also named an official Louisiana Ambassador by the Office of Tourism and performed on the state’s debut float in the annual Parade of Roses.
Hardy was set to return to American Idol on Monday for its 20-year anniversary celebration, dubbed “The Great Idol Reunion.”
In his statement Thursday, his only public comments since the investigation came to light, Hardy “humbly” asked for privacy due to the “sensitive” allegation.
“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” Hardy wrote. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time.”
