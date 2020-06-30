William Scott Dykes, a local attorney and member of the Republican Party, is seeking election as District Judge for the 21st Judicial District in the November 3, 2020 election.
William was born and raised in St. Helena Parish. He grew up in Montpelier working on his family’s farm and for their business commonly known as Dykes Feed & Fertilizer. After graduating from Oak Forest Academy, William earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Southeastern Louisiana University and later a Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center. William started working as a clerk for Pittman Law Firm in Denham Springs while attending law school. After earning his license to practice law, he continued to work for Pittman Law Firm until eventually becoming partner.
Since 2005, William has owned and operated his own law practice in the parishes of Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena. His office is currently located in the city of Walker. For the past 13 years William has served as Assistant Public Defender for the 21st Judicial District. He is also the town attorney for Killian and the magistrate for Springfield.
William has 18 years of actual courtroom experience practicing both criminal and civil law, making him uniquely qualified for District Judge. In the civil area he has represented government agencies, including law enforcement, volunteer fire departments, fire districts, and municipalities. He has handled cases involving real estate law, leases and contracts, boundary disputes, successions, wills, adoptions, and other areas that a district judge would preside over. In the criminal arena, William has handled thousands of felony criminal cases. He has experience choosing 12-member juries for criminal trials while serving as first and second chair.
“Between growing up in St. Helena Parish, living in Tangipahoa Parish, and practicing criminal and civil law in the courtrooms of Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes for almost 20 years, I have what it takes to be the type of judge that the people in our district need and deserve,” Dykes said.
In addition to practicing in the 21st JDC, William is licensed to practice in and has litigated cases in Eastern, Western, and Middle Federal District Courts. He has argued cases in the First Circuit Court of Appeals and had a case that was upheld at the Louisiana Supreme Court.
William is married to Heather Compton Dykes, an instructor at Southeastern Louisiana University. They have been blessed with two daughters. William and his family live in Hammond and attend Montpelier Baptist Church.
“If elected, I will use the knowledge and skills I have obtained to treat every case and each individual with respect, dignity, and fairness,” Dykes said.
