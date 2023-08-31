After short stints on the Killian Board of Alderman, as well as the town's mayor, Kenny Bayhi has qualified to run for Parish Council District 8.
Bayhi was an Alderman from 2021-2022, as well as mayor in 2022. He graduated from Leadership Livingston in June 2023.
Bayhi has been a resident of Killian for over ten years and believes that 'experience matters,' and is focused on issues that have affected the district in which he lives.
In his announcement, Bayhi said that he would 'protect and preserve the Sportsman's Paradise that is Livingston Parish' by holding Air Products accountable and demanding wildlife conservation efforts around Lake Maurepas and it's Wildlife Management Area.
He is also very interested in planning in his district, campaigning for stricter zoning ordinances to 'ensure residents are protected,' as well as working with state planning and community development on a parishwide drainage plan.
Finally, Bayhi wants to push the new parish president and his team to have a grant writer on staff to ensure all available state and federal money is applied for, and distributed, to Livingston Parish.
