Polls open at 7 a.m. for the March 26 election, which features one parish-wide vote and an alderman’s race in French Settlement.
Voters will go to their normal polling locations between the hours of 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. to cast their ballot.
Just under 1,800 people took advantage of the early voting period that ran March 12-19. Approximately 554 voters cast their ballots at one of two early-voting stations in the parish, while another 1,222 requested an absentee by mail ballot
There are roughly 86,000 registered voters in Livingston Parish.
This Saturday, voters will decide on whether or not to renew a 5-mill property tax that funds construction projects in the Livingston Parish school system. The tax has been on the books since 1952 and has been renewed every 10 years.
The other item on the ballot will be an alderman’s race in French Settlement between Brandt Moran and Darryl Murphy.
A list of voting locations is available at voterportal.sos.la.gov.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
