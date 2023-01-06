A popular barbecue restaurant in Livingston is closing its doors for good, the owners have announced.

Hi-Ho BBQ #5, located on Frost Road, will permanently close, effective Friday, Jan. 13, owners Donny and Sarah Davis said in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to announce the permanent closure of HiHo BBQ #5 in Livingston LA, effective Friday January 13, 2023,” the post said. “We have serviced the community for nearly 12 years. We would like to thank each and every loyal customer for all these years.”

Donny and Sarah Davis opened the restaurant on June 1, 2011, and were six months away from their 12-year anniversary when they announced the closure. Though Hi-Ho is mostly known for its barbeque, the Livingston location also became popular for other dishes, such as its family-inspired quesadilla and hamburgers.

Speaking to The News, Sarah Davis thanked the community for the support she and her husband have received “since day one.”

“When the doors opened, the town and parish accepted us,” she said.

Sarah Davis said the upcoming closure mainly stems from rising costs and difficulties finding supplies and employees, issues that became more apparent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And since the owners have other sources of income, the stress became too much to bear, Sarah Davis said.

“It’s crazy the cost of supplies,” she said. “If I have to keep raising the prices to pay for the product, people just can’t afford to eat there. And it’s been hard finding employees since COVID. We just don't need the stress.”

Since the announcement, the restaurant’s Facebook page has been inundated with messages and posts from patrons expressing disbelief at the impending closure. The post has been shared more than 200 times, and more than 100 people have commented.

Sarah, who said she and her husband hope to open a food truck that’ll operate for lunch and dinner times, expressed appreciation at the outpouring of support.

“The people have been wonderful and the comments have been wonderful,” she said. “We are so grateful for everyone that supported us.”