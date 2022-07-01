A major roadway in Denham Springs will be closed nightly over the next two months as crews repair a portion of the Interstate-12 overpass that was damaged a year ago, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
LA Highway 1032, known locally as 4H Club Road, will be closed nightly July 5 - Aug. 18 for repairs to the I-12 overpass, officials have announced.
A roughly one-mile stretch of 4-H Club Road will be closed to thru traffic between its intersections with Rushing Road and Vincent Road, though area residents will be able to get to their homes, city officials said. The shorter stretch of 4H Club Road between Rainbow Park and Bass Pro Boulevard will be completely closed to traffic.
The closures, which will also include the right lane of I-12 eastbound, will run from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. daily.
Residents grew concerned with the upcoming work earlier this week when crews installed signs announcing the road closure. Those signs, according to residents and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, left out one key word: nightly.
A DOTD representative confirmed that the contractor “has corrected the message boards to say that LA 1032 will be closed for nighttime work.”
4H Club Road will be open to the traveling public during the day, the representative said.
The upcoming work stems from damages sustained about a year ago, when a truck passing underneath the interstate struck multiple girders.
The project will repair the damaged girders, replace one exterior girder that was “badly damaged,” and replace the shoulder of the concrete deck along with the concrete barriers where the exterior girder is being removed and replaced.
“In order to make these repairs, LA 1032 will be closed at night in order for the contractor to properly fix the damage and install the new girder,” the DOTD representative said.
Those wishing to avoid the road closure can use the following detours:
-- LA 1032 Westbound motorists may take LA 1032 West to LA 1034 East to LA 3002 North to LA 3003 West back to LA 1032.
-- LA 1032 Eastbound motorists may take LA 1032 West to LA 3003 East to LA 3002 South to LA 1034 West back to LA 1032.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.