A portion of LA Highway 1033 will be closed July 24-26 for repairs, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Located south of Interstate-12 in the Denham Springs area, LA Highway 1033 connects LA Highway 1032 (4H Club Road) and LA Highway 16.
The full lane closure will be at .4 miles north of 4H Club Road and .9 miles south of LA 16.
This closure is to allow crews to replace a cross drain, according to the statement from DOTD.
"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," officials said.
Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 24, and end at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.
To avoid the construction zone, drivers can take the following detours:
-- Northbound motorists may take LA 1032 South to LA 16 North back to LA 1033
-- Southbound motorists may take LA 16 South to LA 1032 North back to LA 1033
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.