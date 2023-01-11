A portion of U.S. Highway 190 on the east side of Livingston Parish will close this week for road work, according to officials.
In a social media post, the Albany Police Department warned residents about an upcoming closure to Highway 190 between Holden and Albany at Dan Pierson Road, located roughly one mile east of the 190 and 441 intersection.
The closure will begin Friday, Jan. 13, and end Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to a Facebook post from the Albany Police Department.
"Local traffic may access their residences," the post said. "The project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, January 17. Please allow extra time for your commute and arrive safely to your destination."
