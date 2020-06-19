A portion of Interstate 12 near the Juban Road exit will be closed next week for road work, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Weather permitting, there will be nightly lane closures from mile markers 11-13 on the I-12 eastbound beginning Monday, June 22, and ending Thursday, June 25. The inside lane and shoulder will be closed from 8 p.m. - 4 a.m.
The lane closures will allow crews to install street lights on the existing concrete barriers, according to DOTD.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detour mentioned below:
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 3002 (South Range Avenue) north to US 190 (Florida Avenue)
-- East to LA 447 (Walker South Road) south back to I-12 East.
