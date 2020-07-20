A portion of Interstate 12 between the Livingston and Satsuma exits will be closed nightly this week for road work, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Weather permitting, there will be nightly lane closures on the eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-12 beginning on Monday, July, 20, and ending Friday, July 24.
The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., spanning 1.5 miles east of Livingston to 1.3 miles east of Satsuma.
The lane closures will allow crews to install concrete aprons for the future cable barrier system, according to DOTD.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detour mentioned below:
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East
-- Westbound I-12 motorists may take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West
DOTD urges motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
