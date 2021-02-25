A portion of Interstate 12 will be closed nightly over the next two weeks for road work, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Weather permitting, there will be partial, nightly road closures affecting the left lane of I-12 Eastbound on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26. The closures will resume on Monday, March 1, and run through Sunday, March 7.
The closures will run from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. daily and span 1.3 miles east of Satsuma and end at the Tangipahoa Parish line. The closure will have alternating travel through the area, DOTD said.
The lane closures will allow crews to pour concrete, install the cables and the end terminals for the new cable barrier system, according to DOTD.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detour mentioned below:
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East
