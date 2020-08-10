There will be intermittent lane closures this week over a nearly two-mile stretch on LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs for road work, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced.
The nightly lane closures will take place on LA Hwy. 16 from Fairlane Drive to LA Hwy. 64 from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 10, through Thursday, Aug. 13. Those lane closures will be extended to 8 p.m. - 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15.
All times are dependent on the weather.
The lane closures will allow crews to seal joints and patch the roadway, according to DOTD. At least one lane will remain open at all times.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detours mentioned below:
-- Northbound motorists may take US 190 East to LA 1027 North to LA 1026 West to LA 16.
-- Southbound motorists may take LA 1026 East to LA 1027 South to US 190 West to LA 16.
DOTD advises motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
