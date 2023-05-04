A portion of LA Highway 3002, known locally as Range Avenue, will have partial closures at night for road work, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The road work will affect Range Avenue between Carolyn Avenue and Bay Street, according to DOTD. The purpose of this left lane closure is to allow crews to stripe the roadway.
The closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. They will start May 7 and end May 11, weather permitting.
At least one lane will be open in both directions at all times, DOTD said.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone can use the following alternative routes:
-- Northbound motorists may use LA 3002 North to LA 3003 East to LA 16 North to US 190 West back to LA 3002 South as an alternate route
-- Southbound motorists may use LA 3002 North to US 190 East to LA 16 South to LA 3003 West back to LA 3002 South an alternate route
