Nearly $4 million of the $216 million the state will receive for road and infrastructure projects will go toward projects affecting Livingston Parish, according to figures from the Governor’s Office.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Dr. Shawn Wilson of the Department of Transportation and Development announced how the state plans to use the federal funding it will get as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
This $1.4 trillion relief package was passed by Congress last year.
Edwards said the act allocates $155 million to be used at the state’s discretion, $30 million specifically for bridge repair and/or replacement, $20 million for the state’s large metro areas and $11 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructures.
Wilson said DOTD selected projects across the state from needs identified through technical analyses and through legislative and public input gathered at recent and past hearings on the Highway Priority Program.
“As you are all aware, the state’s roads and bridges are in great need of repair and upgrade,” Edwards said in a statement. “Addressing these needs has been a priority of my administration. We have proven what we can do when we have funds and have invested over $3 billion in infrastructure since 2016, despite a 1980s revenue stream as the main source of funding.
“Louisiana’s transportation infrastructure will benefit greatly from this additional funding, and I know DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson has worked tirelessly to find projects that will be most beneficial.”
Projects receiving funds were placed into one of five categories: preservation, major investment, direct category expenditure, district priorities, and surplus.
According to figures from the Governor’s Office, two projects in or just outside Livingston Parish — both tabbed as “preservation” — are slated to receive a combined $3.9 million.
Of that total, approximately $3 million will be used for milling and overlay of LA 16 from the Livingston Parish line to LA 63 in St. Helena Parish (north of Watson). The remaining $900,000 toward the milling and overlaying of LA 441 from LA 42 to I-12 (south of Holden).
In a statement, Wilson thanked the state’s Congressional Delegation, “especially Senator Bill Cassidy and his staff, for his unwavering support for our industry and his efforts to make this a reality.”
Wilson added that unlike in previous federal bills, these funds can be used for operating costs, though he noted that none will be used for DOTD salaries, supplies or travel. He said some funds will go toward replacing some of the heavy equipment “used by District forces in maintaining our state-owned highways and bridges.”
“We will certainly use these funds to replace funds that were lost as a result of the coronavirus and apply them to some of the most needed projects in all regions of Louisiana,” Wilson said.
To see what projects the rest of $216 million is going toward, click here.
