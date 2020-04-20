While the governor continues to express concern over anecdotal evidence that residents are returning to 'life before COVID-19,' John Bel Edwards is also stating that - for the time being - the state is moving in the right direction to re-open the economy.
Per President Donald Trump's guidelines, as issued by the federal task force and explained by Dr. Deborah Birx, benchmarks must be met by states with regard to COVID-19 and it's spread be
The governor gave a rough sketch of what will be a 14-day window:
- 14 days of fewer people reporting symptoms
- 14 days of actual cases trending downward in the state
- 14 days of hospitalization decrease
"You have to be on a positive trend for at least 14 days, and they have to be the same 14 days for all metrics - this isn't over, say, a 42-day period," the governor explained. He went on to say that, although the state had an increase of new cases from Sunday to Monday, as long as the trend over those 14 days remains on a downward trajectory - Louisiana should be "OK."
From there, the governor went into more specifics regarding which industry would be stood up first. Over the past week, the governor has consistently said that the first industry will be expanded healthcare - specifically medical and surgical procedures that are deemed 'necessary' by healthcare professionals.
The guidance will go into effect on April 27, and states medical and surgical procedures shall only be performed to treat an emergency medical condition, avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease, and for time-sensitive conditions.
According to the governor, procedures will be open to any medical field so long as they are considered "essential."
A Louisiana Department of Health official was asked about dental procedures, for instance, to which he responded that yes, in some cases they would be necessary. Infections of the gums, teeth, and mouth are near the brain and leaving them untreated could be harmful to a patient, the doctor said.
Biopsies were also discussed as an invasive procedure that needs to be completed due to their "time-sensitive" nature in discovering and fighting cancer.
Procedures that may be essential, but non-invasive include:
- Screenings for heart disease
- Cancer screenings
- Doctors visits for those with stroke risk, or have had a stroke
The governor said that visits to the doctor will look different and, while the proclamation goes into effect April 27, he does not expect doctors' offices to open immediately. The governor said he's trying to give these offices time to gather staff, sanitize the office space, and collect the necessary requirements to re-open.
"One thing that will be a requirement for these clinics and hospitals to re-open is at least five days supply of personal protective equipment (PPE)," the governor said.
"Health care facilities play a critical role in responding to COVID-19 and to helping people to be their healthiest," the governor added. "We are quite some time away from returning to normal but this is a step in the right direction."
When asked about other industries and their timelines, the governor was non-committal, saying that he was focused on "today" and the "task at hand." The first industries being opened were essential to save lives that might already be at risk, the governor said.
Edwards said that he will continue to host weekly calls with his task force to focus more on other industries which are looking to re-open and may have been hit hardest - including personal service (salons, nail shops) and entertainment venues.
But, the trends must continue, and the governor said that testing must increase. According to Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health, the state wants to hit somewhere between 150,000 and 200,000 tests in the month of May - which will require a massive ramp up.
The testing for Livingston Parish residents for COVID-19 came to a standstill, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, as no new results were reported between Sunday and Monday.
The parish is reporting 422 completed tests through commercial labs — up by fourteen from the day before — and four additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
However, the total case count increased by one, from 148 to 149. State officials have said that there is a lag in reporting for a variety of reasons, usually with when or how the information is submitted to the state from commercial labs. In some cases, the information submission is so large that it takes time to input the information.
The COVID-19 death toll in Livingston Parish remained level between Sunday and Monday, hovering at a total of eight, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The most recent two additions came between Thursday and Saturday.
Three days this week Livingston Parish reported a new death, and the parish has reported seven new fatalities since the first was confirmed April 1.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 41 ventilators in use, with 165 available. There are also 86 ICU beds in use, with 106 available, and 812 total hospital beds in use, with 703 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
The number of reported hospitalizations fell to 1,748 on Sunday, a drop of 13 from the previous day, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached 349, an increase of two from Saturday. The drop in number of patients was pronounced between Friday and Saturday, while over the last three days, the numbers of hospital admissions and patients on ventilators have dropped by 166 and 48, respectively.
The statewide case count of the novel coronavirus increased by 348 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 23,928, according to the Department of Health. That's 114 fewer new reports, as opposed so the Friday to Saturday jump.
In the last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said the state is starting to see a “flattening of the curve” in regards to the number of new cases, which have increased by less than 600 a day for six straight days after nearly a week of daily increases reaching as much as 2,000.
The reported statewide death toll rose to 1,296, an increase of 29 from the day before and a jump of 412 over the last six days. Fifty-two out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including seven in Livingston Parish.
The state has now completed almost 141,000 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of tests (95 percent) have been conducted in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health. Louisiana ranks near the stop nationally in numbers of tests per capita.
The governor Friday re-iterated the mantra he's been espousing for roughly two weeks now regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards told a crowd at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center that the state was moving on the right path toward Apr. 30 and the phased re-opening of the economy. New cases continued to slow as hospitalizations and patients on ventilators were declining.
But, the governor warned, that trend had to continue as the state barreled toward the month of May. The governor reminded citizens of social distancing measures, mitigation efforts, and the 'Stay at Home' order that is in place until the end of April.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
Edwards said that the efforts he has made in the Bayou State are not political, but follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the federal government. According to the governor, he has had consistent contact with both President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence - both of whom have supported the state's response to the virus.
