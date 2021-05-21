Portions of lower Livingston Parish remain under a coastal flood warning as severe flooding continues to affect south Louisiana as of Friday morning.
The coastal flood warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.
Numerous roads are already closed in areas such as Maurepas and French Settlement, where low-lying properties are already being inundated. Some shoreline erosion is expected to occur.
Inundation of 2-3 feet will be possible around high tide, which is expected to be mainly during the late afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. Impacts could begin as early as midday and persist late into the evening.
Residents are urged to take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, locals are advised against driving around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
Livingston Parish is also under a flash flood watch until 12 p.m. Friday and a flood warning until further notice, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.