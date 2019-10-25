The rain began last night but, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of New Orleans, there's a possibility it could get worse.
As of 3 a.m. this morning, roughly an inch of rain had fallen in the Livingston Parish area. The NWS expects rain to intensify later in the morning, and still has a predicted rain total of 4" - 6" in the area through Friday night.
The storm will drop that rain over a prolonged period of time, as opposed to the flash storms Livingston Parish experienced over the summer.
However, the NWS warns of flash flooding starting when heavier rains coming later in the day, and asks that drivers turn around - don't drown. There is also a potential for high winds and isolated tornadoes.
